Two French air display jets crash in rehearsal

French authorities have begun investigations into the collision of two Dassault/Dornier Alpha Jets operated by French aerobatics unit Patrouille de France.

The incident happened on 25 March at around 15:35 local time, according to a statement from the French defence ministry. The two Alpha Jets had been part of a six-aircraft team during a training flight at Saint-Dizier air base.

The pilots of the two Alpha Jets, along with a third pilot in the rear seat, successfully ejected from the collision and were unharmed, according to the ministry.

Video footage on social media suggests the accident took place as the aircraft performed an aerial manoeuvre while trailing red, white and blue smoke. The two aircraft then collide before entering into an uncontrolled dive.

Investigations by the Air and Space Gendarmerie have already commenced, as has work to recover the wreckage from the collision, says the French Air and Space Force.

FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory indicates the French Air and Space Force to have 29 Alpha Jets in its fleet.

MNA/