Ayatollah Khamenei to lead Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran

A spokesman for the Policy Council of Friday Imams, in a statement on Wednesday, announced that Ayatollah Khamenei will lead the prayers at Grand Mosalla Mosque in Tehran, with the enthusiastic presence of various segments of the people.

After the sighting of the crescent moon for Shawwal (the tenth month of the Islamic calendar) and the announcement of Eid al-Fitr, as planned, the prayers will be held at 8:00 AM and the prayers hall will welcome the arrival of worshipers from 4:00 AM, the statement said.

After the prayers, the Leader will deliver his Eid sermons.

According to the statement, details of the program will be gradually announced through mass media.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset Ramadan fasting.

