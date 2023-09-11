No anti-Iran resolution to be adopted at IAEA BoG meeting

In an interview with Mizan News Agency on Monday, senior Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov discussed various issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), IAEA BoG, and negotiations to lift sanctions.

Referring to the prospect of the Vienna negotiations, Ulyanov said that the talks were suspended a year ago and now, there is no sign of a possible resumption of talks in the near future.

The reason for such an impasse is the stances of Western countries – the US, Germany, France, and Britain – that seem they are not interested in the full revival of the JCPOA.

Appreciating Iran’s position in the negotiations and its readiness to conclude the negotiations successfully, he underlined that Iran's constructive approach was not being adequately considered by Western governments.

Pointing to the importance of reviving the JCPOA and its benefits for all countries, Ulyanov reiterated that there is no real alternative to the JCPOA and that the position of Western governments is destructive.

Regarding the prospect of reviewing the IAEA Director General's report on Iran by the IAEA Board of Governors, the senior Russian diplomat expressed hope that Western countries would refrain from provocations.

He noted that experience shows that attempts to pass anti-Iran resolutions on the Board of Governors have never and will never have practical meaning.

The Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA was a collective effort by all participants, he said, pointing in particular to the role of Iranian diplomacy.

Iranian negotiators are very energetic and efficient in defending their country's interests, he highlighted.

AMK/Mizan4733371