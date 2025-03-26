Iran FM, Armenia PM confer on issues of mutual interest

Araqchi and Pashinyan met in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed his satisfaction with the progress in cooperation between Armenia and Iran.

He also described the relations between the two countries as being based on the mutual and natural interests of the two nations, which have been established over many years. He said ties were now moving toward increased consolidation.

Emphasizing his country’s determination to maintain peace and stability in the South Caucasus region, the Armenian prime minister also hailed Iran’s positive role in helping strengthen security and lasting peace in the Caucasus.

Foreign Minister Araqchi said for his part that the growing Iran-Armenia relationship had mutual benefits for both countries and guaranteed peace and stability in the region.

He emphasized that Iran and Armenia should, by taking advantage of their civilizational, cultural, and historical ties, as well as people-to-people relations, strive to promote relations and cooperation in all fields, especially in the economy, trade, tourism, transit, transportation, and energy fields.

Araghchi also said that security and stability in the South Caucasus was of strategic value to Iran.

He also emphasized the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in respecting the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, avoiding the use of force, and using diplomacy to resolve disputes.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Araqchi also held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

Araghchi also held a meeting with Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan in Yerevan.

MNA/