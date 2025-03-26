Iran criticizes escalating prevalence of Islamophobia in West

Ali Bahreini, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, has strongly criticized the escalating prevalence of Islamophobia in Western nations.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Tuesday, Ali Bahreini defined Islamophobia as “an irrational and unjustified fear of the presence and expansion of Islam in predominantly non-Muslim societies.”

He said the continued existence of this fear and hostility, accompanied by negative stereotypes directed towards Muslims, has increasingly resulted in “discrimination, exclusion from social, political, and civil life, as well as verbal harassment and physical violence against Muslims in host societies.”

The Iranian envoy specifically drew attention to the proliferation of hate speech in Western countries, expressing concern over the utilization of modern technologies and media platforms to disseminate Islamophobic sentiments.

