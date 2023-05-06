EU strongly supports revival of JCPOA: Croatian FM

Gordan Grlić Radman at the farewell meeting of Iran's Ambassador to Zagreb Parviz Esmaili appreciated the Iranian envoy's efforts to maintain and develop relations in a friendly atmosphere an wished progress and success for the nation and government of Iran.

While emphasizing the long-standing and friendly relations with Iran, the Croatian Foreign Minister expressed his happiness with the development of bilateral cooperation in various fields in recent years.

Radman emphasized the strong support of the European Union for the revival of the JCPOA and added that there is room for dialogue to revive the JCPOA as a suitable legal solution for the parties.

Parviz Esmaili, for his part, presented a report on the latest state of bilateral relations in various fields and thanked the wisdom of the Croatian foreign minister, and his and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' support for the development of relations between the two countries.

Other issues discussed in the meeting included maintaining and promoting friendly relations and continuous communication between the authorities of the two countries, supporting the connection of private sectors and the triple growth of non-oil trade, cooperation in regional and international issues, holding numerous cultural and artistic programs, as well as a very favored level of consular cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador also introduced the newly appointed Saeed Khatibzadeh as Iran's new ambassador to Zagreb and one of the prominent diplomats.

SKH/ISN1402021609815