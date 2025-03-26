Iran's IRGC unveils ‘underground missile megacity’

The facility was unveiled on Tuesday with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the Aerospace Division’s Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in attendance.

Footage published across various Iranian news outlets showed the top brass touring the sprawling center that houses thousands of surgical strike ballistic missiles such as Kheybar Shekan, Martyr Haj Qassem, Qadr-H, Sejjil, and Emad.

Among the projectiles, Iran’s Kheybar Shekan-1 missile is credited with being capable of defeating the United States much-vaunted THAAD missile system, while Kheybar Shekan-2 has been developed so it can evade the system. The American missile system’s projectiles are said to enjoy destructive capability against targets lying as far as 200 kilometers (124 miles) away.

Martyr Haj Qassem among the missiles has been codenamed after the Islamic Republic’s top anti-terror commander, General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in early 2020 in an American aerial attack against Baghdad amid his instrumental role in defeating foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists across the region.

The Qadr-H missile that can fly as far as 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) as well as the Emad and Sejjil missiles have also been rated as effective medium-range ballistic projectiles in the country’s firepower.

“Iran’s iron fist is far stronger [today] than before,” Bagheri said, addressing the facility’s personnel during the tour.

‘10 times stronger than True Promise II’

“All the [defensive] dimensions that are required for generating a [military] capability that is ten times [stronger than] the one deployed during Operation True Promise II, has been created,” the commander added.

Last year, the Islamic Republic demonstrated its military might with Operation True Promise I and II, retaliatory strikes launched in response to Israeli aggression.

The operations, carried out using hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, showcased Iran's ability to strike Israeli military and intelligence targets with surgical accuracy.

Iranian officials have underscored that the country only deployed a fraction of its firepower during the dual reprisal.

Bagheri further noted that the pace at which the Islamic Republic was developing its defensive might was far faster than the pace of the enemies’ recuperation.

“The enemy will definitely fall behind in this balance of power,” the official asserted, hailing that the Iranian Armed Forces were staying on their course of further development, enhancement, and empowerment.

MNA/