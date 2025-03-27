Hamas spokesperson killed in predawn strike on Gaza

Israeli forces have killed Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua in a predawn airstrike on Gaza, marking the third assassination of a senior Hamas official this week amid escalating attacks on the Palestinian territory.

Al-Qanoua was killed alongside eight other Palestinians when Israeli fighter jets bombed his tent shelter in Jabalia, northern Gaza, early on Thursday, according to Al-Aqsa TV and Shehab News Agency.

The attack occurred hours after Israel launched large-scale bombardments across the enclave.

The assassination came just two days after Hamas political bureau members Ismail Barhoum and Salah al-Bardaweel were killed in separate strikes targeting a hospital and a tent compound in Gaza.

Israeli forces also intensified attacks on Beit Lahia and Rafah overnight, with artillery strikes reported in southern Gaza. Over 30 Palestinian fatalities have been recorded since Wednesday.

Hamas condemned the renewed Israeli offensive as a “premeditated escalation” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to torpedo the January ceasefire and win support from far-right figures like Itamar Ben Gvir.