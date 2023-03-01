US policy toward Tehran main booster of Iran nuclear program

The policy of Trump and Biden with regard of Tehran is the main booster of speedy development of the Iranian nuclear program, Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

"As a matter of fact. #Washington can only “congratulate” itself on this occasion. No lessons learned," he added.

On Tuesday, media sources reported that the IAEA is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said in an interview with Mehr correspondent in Tehran last week, "It is normal to see 84% atomic particles in an enrichment process. It means that we may produce 5% [enriched uranium] and see 11% particles, or we may produce 20% but see 37% particles."

The AEOI spokesman's remarks were a reaction to the report by Bloomberg a few days earlier that claimed the IAEA had found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran.

