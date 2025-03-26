Leader pardons, commutes sentences of hundreds of prisoners

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon, reduce or commute the sentences of over 15,00 Iranian inmates.

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei approved a request from Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei to suspend or mitigate the sentences of the inmates who are deemed eligible for parole or reduction of sentence.

The decision came ahead of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan as well as the anniversary of adoption of the Islamic Republic as the country's governing system.

In a letter to the Leader, Mohseni Ejei had requested the pardon or reduction of the sentences of 1,526 persons convicted in the general, revolutionary and military courts.

According to Article 110 (11) of the Iranian Constitution, the Leader can pardon or reduce inmates' sentences upon a proposal from the head of the judiciary.

Last month, Ayatollah Khamenei granted the clemency for over 3,000 court convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath - the anniversary of the day that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was chosen as God's final messenger- and the birth anniversary of his grandson, Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

RHM/