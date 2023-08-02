Iran security forces dismantle terrorist team in south Tehran

The prosecutor general of Eslamshahr Saeid Doosti announced the destruction of a terrorist team in Eslamshahr city, saying "two time bombs and fuses were discovered from the hideout of the terrorists."

Doosti stated that this team intended to carry out terrorist operations against the people in different public places, adding that, "With the timely arrival of the security forces, the defendants were arrested and during the search, 6 handguns, about 80 cartridges and two ready-to-explode bomb (one time bomb and one fuse) were discovered."

The prosecutor also said that the bombs discovered from the terrorists were detonated in a controlled manner in the open air by the check and neutralization forces in order to prevent possible loss of life and properties.

Eslamshahr, with a population of 600,000, is located in the southwest of Tehran.

