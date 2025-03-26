Iran Actively Participates in 112th Legal Committee Session

Representatives from IMO member states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, are attending the session.

The Legal Committee (LEG) met in person for its 112th session at IMO Headquarters in London (with hybrid participation). The Committee deals with all legal matters within the scope of IMO, including issues relating to liability and compensation, fair treatment of seafarers and the fraudulent registration of ships.

Fair Treatment of Seafarers

The session opened with the election of the Chair and Vice-Chair. Discussions then were focused on the fair treatment of seafarers, which is a major concern in maritime labor rights.

Iran’s delegation is led by Pouria Koulivand, the Permanent Representative of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) and his deputy to the IMO. He is attending the meeting in person at IMO headquarters in London.

Additional PMO officials from the Legal Affairs Department, Security Division, and the Directorate General of Seafarers’ Affairs, along with representatives from maritime specialized organizations, are participating via videoconference.

Diverse Legal Issues Under Discussion

The LEG 112 meetings will continue until Friday, March 29. Key topics under review include piracy and armed robbery at sea, which remain serious threats to global shipping.

The committee is also discussing legal frameworks for autonomous vessels, as the industry moves toward automation. Another critical issue is the regulatory challenges of alternative fuels and decarbonization, as the sector adapts to global environmental policies.

These discussions aim to enhance maritime legal frameworks and address evolving challenges in global shipping.

Iran’s Active Contribution to the session

Iran’s delegation engaged actively from the start, delivering three key statements on major legal matters during the first session.

The IMO Legal Committee (LEG) plays a crucial role in shaping international maritime law, including liability and compensation regimes, regulatory compliance, and new legal challenges. Iran’s participation underscores its commitment to global maritime diplomacy and legal cooperation within the IMO framework.