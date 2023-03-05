Neutralization of IAEA BoG anti-Iran resolution not easy task

"The removal of cameras from the Iranian nuclear installations was a pretty significant result of #E3 and #US-sponsored resolution of the #IAEA Board of Governors on #Iran. The neutralization of this strategic irresponsible mistake is not an easy task," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

His tweet came in response to a tweet of "50% more inspections of Fordow and reinstallation of nearly two dozen cameras that Iran removed last year are pretty important achievements of @rafaelmgrossi’s visit to Tehran."

Ulyanvov in another tweet also said, "Some #IAEA member states always leak sensitive information. This isn’t the fault of the Agency’s Secretariat. With a great degree of probability, we can identify those member states who leak confidential information in order to complicate discussions in the IAEA Board of Governors."

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi traveled to Tehran after Western reports claimed that IAEA inspectors had found 84% enriched uranium in Iran - an allegation Tehran has rejected.

During his visit, he held talks with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Eslami, the UN nuclear agency chief said any military attack on nuclear facilities is outlawed, responding to US and Israeli threats to target those in Iran.

In a meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the IAEA chief agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's resolve to solve technical issues pertaining to the Safeguards Agreements in the shortest possible time.

Grossi, for his part, said the IAEA is ready to settle issues between the two sides through technical and diplomatic approaches.

He said the IAEA welcomes any constructive initiative that helps the Vienna talks parties reach a final agreement on the JCPOA revival.

In a meeting with Grossi in Tehran on Saturday, Raeisi said Iran has had the highest level of cooperation with the agency based on its goodwill gesture.

Pointing to Grossi's negotiations with Iranian officials in Tehran, the president expressed hope that the IAEA will act based on professional and fair behavior and the principle of neutrality to announce realities regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear activities and the country's adherence to regulations.

MNA/5725166