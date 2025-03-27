Iran,Iraq, Lebanon,Yemen stage drill in support of Palestine

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy is holding naval maneuver with resistance forces in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen to mark the occasion of International Quds Day at 9:00 am Tehran local time on Thursday.

The naval drill in support of the Palestinian Intifada will be also held simultaneously in the three other countries in the region including Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon to mark the occasion of the International Quds Day.

3,000 naval vessels are participating in this joint and simultaneous exercise.

