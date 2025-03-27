  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2025, 9:31 AM

Iran,Iraq, Lebanon,Yemen stage drill in support of Palestine

Iran,Iraq, Lebanon,Yemen stage drill in support of Palestine

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Today, a joint naval parade of four Islamic countries will be held in support of Palestine and the people of Gaza.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy is holding naval maneuver with resistance forces in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen to mark the occasion of International Quds Day at 9:00 am Tehran local time on Thursday.

The naval drill in support of the Palestinian Intifada will be also held simultaneously in the three other countries in the region including Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon to mark the occasion of the International Quds Day.

3,000 naval vessels are participating in this joint and simultaneous exercise.

RHM/

News ID 229975
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News