Prospect of JCPOA revival currently dim: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia published on Friday.
"Let me remind you that negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal were held in Vienna from April 2021 to March 2022. A detailed decision was prepared, providing for the phased lifting of all US sanctions against Iran and the simultaneous return of Tehran to those parameters of its nuclear program that were included in the JCPOA. But the favorable and appropriate moment was lost, and absolutely nothing has happened in the last year and a half,”he said.
As the Russian diplomat noted, the main problem lies in the position of Berlin, London and Paris, as well as Washington, which withdrew from the deal back in 2018. According to Ulyanov, they apparently have lost interest in the JCPOA.
Iran and the P4+1 (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) have held several rounds of talks to revive the JCPOA, mainly in the Austrian capital of Vienna with the indirect involvement of the the United States, as it is not a member of the deal after its pullout in May 2018.
Iran has insisted that it will fully abide by the deal once the illegal sanctions are removed.
The talks were stalled in September 2022 due to the US refusal to lift the sanctions on Tehran amid the continued indifference of the other Western powers towards Iran's demands.
SKH/TSN2928922
