Prospect of JCPOA revival currently dim: Ulyanov

Mikhail Ulyanov made the remarks in an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia published on Friday.

"Let me remind you that negotiations on the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal were held in Vienna from April 2021 to March 2022. A detailed decision was prepared, providing for the phased lifting of all US sanctions against Iran and the simultaneous return of Tehran to those parameters of its nuclear program that were included in the JCPOA. But the favorable and appropriate moment was lost, and absolutely nothing has happened in the last year and a half,”he said.

As the Russian diplomat noted, the main problem lies in the position of Berlin, London and Paris, as well as Washington, which withdrew from the deal back in 2018. According to Ulyanov, they apparently have lost interest in the JCPOA.