Iran rejects accusations of al-Qaeda presence in its soil

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, Iravani responded to a report from a monitoring team calling it “entirely unprofessional, unsubstantiated, and detached from reality”.

He called on the U.N. monitoring team to “take a more professional and impartial approach when reviewing reports and refrain from including politically-motivated accusations that undermine the credibility of its assessments”.

“Iran has been at the forefront of fighting al-Qaeda and other Takfiri terrorist groups in the region,” the envoy said, adding that anti-Iran claims are merely on assertions from certain countries, contradicting the objective realities on the ground.

He noted that Iran is not only a leading force in counterterrorism efforts but also a victim of organized terrorism backed by foreign actors.

