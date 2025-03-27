  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2025, 8:53 AM

Iran rejects accusations of al-Qaeda presence in its soil

Iran rejects accusations of al-Qaeda presence in its soil

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations Amir- Sa’eed Iravani has categorically rejected allegation of the presence of al-Qaeda members on Iranian soil.

In a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, Iravani responded to a report from a monitoring team calling it “entirely unprofessional, unsubstantiated, and detached from reality”.

He called on the U.N. monitoring team to “take a more professional and impartial approach when reviewing reports and refrain from including politically-motivated accusations that undermine the credibility of its assessments”.

“Iran has been at the forefront of fighting al-Qaeda and other Takfiri terrorist groups in the region,” the envoy said, adding that anti-Iran claims are merely on assertions from certain countries, contradicting the objective realities on the ground.

He noted that Iran is not only a leading force in counterterrorism efforts but also a victim of organized terrorism backed by foreign actors.

RHM/

News ID 229974
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News