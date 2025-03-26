Israel launches strikes on Lebanon, continues WB aggression

The Israeli military has launched new airstrikes on two targets in eastern Lebanon while continuing aggression on the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli military arrested five Palestinians during the attack on al-Khalil in the southern West Bank. Israeli forces also detained eight Palestinians in Nablus.

Al-Bireh and some parts of Ramallah were also attacked by Israelis on Wednesday.

The Israeli military has destroyed 79 houses in the West Bank in recent months.

On March 22, the Israeli warplanes targeted Nabi Chit, Hermel, and Sarein in eastern Lebanon. The Israeli military also attacked Deir Qanoun En Nahr.

Israel launched the war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. The war was briefly halted with a ceasefire agreement in January. The regime resumed its genocidal war on March 18.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 113,000 wounded in the war, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

