E3, US not ready to decide to return to JCPOA, Ulyanov says

"As for the resumption of negotiations on the restoration of the JCPOA, there is no movement here. Iran, as well as Russia and China, are ready to finalize an already almost completely agreed decision to return to the original parameters of the nuclear deal. On the part of the «E3» (France, Germany and the UK) and the United States, there is no such readiness yet," said Mikhail Ulyanov in an interview with TASS.

He also pointed to the visit of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran on Friday, saying, "Grossi's visit to Tehran at the end of last week was quite constructive. The Director General met with the President of Iran, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization. Additional verification and monitoring measures at Iranian nuclear facilities are outlined, which have yet to be finalized. A statement was received from the Iranian side about its readiness to cooperate with the Secretariat of the Agency on undeclared uranium particles discovered several years ago at three sites in Iran."

"Last year's resolutions of the Board of Governors on Iran, as we warned, had extremely negative consequences and led to a significant reduction in the Agency's ability to carry out inspections and surveillance on Iranian territory. I would like to hope that the Western countries have nevertheless learned the proper lessons from this and will refrain from such extremely counterproductive actions at the current session."

The UN nuclear watchdog's Chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Friday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials with technical nuclear issues high on the agenda.

Grossi said at the Board of Governors meeting on Monday that he reached an agreement with Iran on the continuation of monitoring and verification.

"Following my discussions with Vice President Eslami in Tehran on Saturday, I note Iran’s agreement to allow the Agency to proceed with further monitoring and verification measures indispensable to the Agency fulfilling its mission."

