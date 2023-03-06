Ulyanov expects IAEA BoG not to politicize JCPOA

"I hope that the forthcoming session of the #IAEA Board of Governors will refrain from unjustifiable politicization of the Iranian file and will demonstrate a responsible approach to this issue. The attempts to arrange heated debates on this topic, including 84% enrichment, failed," Ulyanov wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ulyanov in a tweet said that the anti-Iranian resolution of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency was a strategic irresponsible mistake and its neutralization is not an easy task. "The removal of cameras from the Iranian nuclear installations was a pretty significant result of #E3 and #US-sponsored resolution of the #IAEA Board of Governors on #Iran. The neutralization of this strategic irresponsible mistake is not an easy task."

The session will be held after the visit of the Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Tehran following Western reports claiming that IAEA inspectors had found 84% enriched uranium in Iran - an allegation Tehran has rejected.

Speaking in a joint press conference with Grossi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami called on the UN nuclear agency to avoid being swayed by those who aim to hinder cooperation between the two sides.

Eslami called on the IAEA to prepare for a sort of interaction, by which the agency "can always maintain its duties toward Iran's nuclear program within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement”.

RHM/