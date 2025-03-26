Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire in Black Sea: White House

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping in the Black Sea and stop military strikes, the White House said on Tuesday, after American officials met representatives from both countries in Saudi Arabia.

The deal falls short of a complete pause in the war that has been raging in Ukraine since Russia launched its “special military operation” in February 2022.

According to Reuters, the United States reached separate deals on Tuesday with Ukraine and Russia to pause their attacks at sea and against energy targets, with Washington agreeing to push to lift some sanctions against Moscow.

While it was not clear when or how the Black Sea maritime security deals would start, the agreements are the first formal commitments by the two warring sides since U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. Trump claims he is seeking an end to the war in Ukraine and a rapid rapprochement with Moscow that has alarmed Kiev and European countries.

The U.S. agreement with Russia goes further than the agreement with Ukraine, with Washington committing to help seek the lifting of international sanctions on Russian agriculture and fertilizer exports, a long-standing Russian demand.

MNA/