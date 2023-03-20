Tehran-Riyadh improvement of ties is of strategic importance

Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday wrote, "The improvement of relations between #Iran and #SaudiArabia is of strategic importance for the region and a wider area."

Earlier on Sunday, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell also said that the normalization of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will add more stability to the region.

"We have seen recently Saudi Arabia and Iran normalising their relations. This will add more stability to the region. And let’s not forget that the first round of negotiations leading to a positive outcome took place in Baghdad," said Borrell in a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday in Brussels.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions within two months.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016 after Iranian protesters, enraged by the execution of prominent Shia cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr by the Saudi government, stormed its embassy in Tehran.

The two sides had held five rounds of negotiations in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad since April 2021.

MNA/FNA14011229000035