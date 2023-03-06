Russia encourages good relations between Iran, IAEA

There is concern that the positive points that Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency recently spoke about, will not crystallize much at the meetings in Vienna, Al-Mayadeen TV in Vienna reported.

"Russia encourages good relations between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)", Mikhail Ulyanov told Al Mayadeen.

Earlier, Ulyanov had written in a tweet that "The removal of cameras from the Iranian nuclear installations was a pretty significant result of #E3 and #US-sponsored resolution of the #IAEA Board of Governors on #Iran. The neutralization of this strategic irresponsible mistake is not an easy task."

Ulyanov's comments come as the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in response to a reporter's question about the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities had said any military action against nuclear facilities is totally illegal.

SKH/5726705