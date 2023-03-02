West lacks political will to negotiate Iran nuclear deal

"The only thing needed for the ‘revival’ of the [Iran] nuclear deal at this stage is for all participants in the Vienna talks to return to the Austrian capital and promptly bring the negotiating process to a successful conclusion. This is entirely possible, given the appropriate political will to do so. Iran, Russia, and China have it. However, the Western countries lack it," Ulyanov told TASS.

When commenting on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's words that his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein had received assurances from representatives of the US administration that Washington was interested in settling the disagreements with Tehran, which prevented the revival of the nuclear deal, Ulyanov noted that Russia "has no reasons to doubt the words" of the Iranian top diplomat. "At the same time, we do not observe any readiness on the part of the United States and the European Troika (the UK, Germany, France) to resume the Vienna talks on the JCPOA," the Russian envoy added.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

MP/PR