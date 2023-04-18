Iran, Pakistan play key role in helping Afghanistan

Hina Rabbani Khar made the remarks in a meeting with seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Iran's envoy to Islamabad on Tuesday during which she also emphasized the commitment of the Islamabad government to the all-out development of relations with Tehran, including in the political, economic and commercial fields.

"Iran and Pakistan play a decisive role in contributing to peace in the region, especially in dealing with Afghanistan's issues," she further noted.

Rabbani appreciated the efforts of the Iranian ambassador during his mission in Pakistan to develop bilateral relations and said, "Islamabad is determined to strengthen relations with Tehran in various sectors."

Expressing her satisfaction with the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, she added that Pakistan is the happiest country in the world in this regard, and no country in the world is more pleased with this development than Pakistan.

Hosseini, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with the view of the Pakistani government on the development of relations between Iran and Pakistan, and added, "The bilateral trade between Iran and Pakistan has grown significantly in recent years, and it is expected that with the strengthening of the infrastructure in the common borders, including the operationalization of the border markets, the process of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries will also expand."

The two sides exchanged views on the coordination for the official opening of the Pishin-Mand border market and the plan to increase Iran's electricity exports to Pakistan.

Also, ways to implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Special Security Committee, the Joint Consular Commission, and the Consultative Political Committee were discussed.

On the sidelines of the 4th meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Samarkand recently, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hina Rabbani Khar on April 13 and discussed important bilateral, regional and international issues.

SKH/IRN85087071