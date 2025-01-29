Iran's Jalali, Russia's Bugdanov discuss region

"Kazem Jalali, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, and Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special representative of the Russian president for Middle East affairs, discussed developments in Syria and the occupied territories of Palestine.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday that during the meeting, views were exchanged on current issues in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the developments in Syria and the Palestinian territories.

The Iranian embassy also announced that in the meeting, Jalali pointed to the close relations between the two countries, emphasizing the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen regional cooperation with the Russian Federation and reviewed the latest status of bilateral regional relations with Bogdanov.

The Iranian ambassador's meeting with Bogdanov comes as a Russian delegation visited Damascus on Tuesday and held talks with HTS leader Al Jolani.

Bogdanov said the meeting lasted about three hours and was constructive. He also stressed that Moscow would continue to support Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In Damascus meeting, the Russian delegation emphasized the need to resolve problematic issues in the country through inclusive dialogue with the participation of all political forces and ethno-religious groups.

