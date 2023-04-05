Iran, Pakistan committed to enhancing bilateral relations

Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force made the comments in a meeting with the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Islamabad Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday, Minute Mirror reported.

During the meeting, the Pakistani official shared the broad contours of PAF’s modernization plan which includes smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revamping of training.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and the training domain. He also emphasized that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Iran which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The Iranian ambassador lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force through indigenization and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties in various fields of training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

