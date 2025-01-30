Iran’s 1st vice pres. Aref departs for Almaty

During the visit which will be made upon Kazakh prime minister's official invitation, Aref is to deliver his speech in EAEU Prime Ministers' meeting as well as 2025 Almaty Digital Forum.

Iran's cooperation with the EAEU could help strengthen ties with member states, he stated.

Implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, which was recently approved by Iran's Parliament, there will be a tangible surge in Iran's exchanges with member states.

Iran's participation in 2025 Almaty Digital Forum is an opportunity to introduce its potential, programs, and achievements in the field of artificial intelligence, digital economy and information technology.

In addition to participating and speaking at two meetings, Aref will meet and discuss with Kazakh officials and some of the prime ministers of the member states of the union.

