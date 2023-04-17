Pakistan navy cmdr. stresses expanding cooperation with Iran

The Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday in Islamabad held talks with Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan on the relations between the two countries, including the cooperation between the naval forces.

In the meeting, some officials of the headquarters of the Pakistan Navy, as well as Colonel Mustafa Ghanbarpour, the military attaché of Iran in Pakistan, were attending.

While reviewing the latest developments in maritime security in the region, the two sides emphasized increasing bilateral cooperation in that field.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said, "There are many potentials for the development of relations between the two countries, especially in the field of maritime security and the exchange of visits by both sides' delegations, which should be employed."

Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of military, defense and maritime security has increased in recent years, and the exchanges of visits by high-level delegations between the two countries have increased.

