  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2023, 4:20 PM

Pakistan navy cmdr. stresses expanding cooperation with Iran

Pakistan navy cmdr. stresses expanding cooperation with Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Expressing his satisfaction with the level of bilateral interactions with Iran, especially in the field of maritime security, the commander of the Pakistan Navy emphasized the need to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

The Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday in Islamabad held talks with Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan on the relations between the two countries, including the cooperation between the naval forces.

In the meeting, some officials of the headquarters of the Pakistan Navy, as well as Colonel Mustafa Ghanbarpour, the military attaché of Iran in Pakistan, were attending.

While reviewing the latest developments in maritime security in the region, the two sides emphasized increasing bilateral cooperation in that field.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said, "There are many potentials for the development of relations between the two countries, especially in the field of maritime security and the exchange of visits by both sides' delegations, which should be employed."

Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in the fields of military, defense and maritime security has increased in recent years, and the exchanges of visits by high-level delegations between the two countries have increased.

MNA/IRN85085502

News Code 199614

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News