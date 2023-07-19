Iran envoy to be stationed in Riyadh in coming days: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Tuesday night while answering a question about the latest status of Iran's diplomatic mission in the Arab country.

Now Iran has a caretaker in the country, Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that during this time, if there were any minor problems or obstacles, they were quickly resolved with the coordination between top Iranian and Saudi diplomats.

Enayati is the first Iranian ambassador who will take charge of Iran's diplomatic mission in Riyadh following the severance of relations between the two countries in January 2016.

Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a deal earlier this year to normalize their diplomatic relations in the Chinese capital of Beijing to end seven years of severed ties.

