Iran interaction with Afghanistan necessary

Abbas Araghchi said that Afghanistan is Iran's important neighbor and the two countries have many significant national interests.

Regarding the issue of Iran's water share from the Helmand (Hirmand) River, the top Iranian diplomat stated that the Taliban also emphasizes the Islamic Republic's rights in this regard.

In addition to the treaty between the two countries, the interim Afghan government considers its religious and human duty to ensure that water reaches Iran, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi said that Afghanistan's interim government has accepted that illegal Afghan immigrants should return to their country, but they want this to be done with a plan.

Regarding whether Trump has given a message to Iran about holding negotiations, Araghchi stated that no specific message has been sent or received.

"Dialogue with Europe is ongoing and we are waiting for the positions of the other side," he said, adding that if Iran decides to negotiate, it needs to see the European side's commitment not just their words.

