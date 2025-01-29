Filipino FM thanks Iran for help in returning ship crew

In a letter to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday, the top Filipino diplomat expressed appreciation for Iran's efforts to return 17 Filipino sailors from the Galaxy Leader ship to their homeland.

He described the Islamic Republic of Iran's assistance in the return of Filipino sailors as a sign of long-standing friendship and goodwill existing in the relations between the two countries, and sincerely appreciated Iran's valuable cooperation and support in that regard.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been pursuing the issue of the release and return of the Galaxy Leader crew to their countries through diplomatic channels for the past few months.

The crew of the Galaxy Leader ship were returned to their countries through Oman on January 23, 2025.

Earlier, Mexican government had also expressed its gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance in return of several Mexican nationals of the Galaxy Leader ship.

On November 18, 2023 in the midst of the Zionist regime's widespread attacks on Gaza, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the country's navy had seized the Galaxy Leader ship in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinian nation and resistance.

MA/ISN1403111007476