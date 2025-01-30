Iran committed to constructive interaction with EU

Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on Wednesday, according to Press TV.

He said Iran has always been committed to dealing with European countries based on dialogue and interaction to solve issues while it is fully prepared for any circumstances.

He extended his congratulations to Poland over its six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and expressed hope that Iran and the EU would improve constructive interaction during the period.

Iran and three European countries of Britain, France, and Germany have been having talks on and off since 2021, three years after the United States left the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstated harsh sanctions against Iran.

The trio failed to live up to their promise of bringing Washington back to the deal.

Reacting to the counter-party’s non-commitment to its obligations, Tehran initiated a set of retaliatory nuclear steps, including activating more advanced centrifuges.

Iran has been stepping up the measures in response to the other parties’ continued refusal to uphold their obligations under the nuclear deal.

The Polish foreign minister, for his part, said Tehran and Warsaw maintain over a half-century of diplomatic ties and hailed the two sides’ efforts to develop cordial relations.

Sikorski expressed hope for resolving issues between Iran and the European Union, including the nuclear one.

