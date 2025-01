Qatar's emir has travelled to Damascus on Thursday, Al Jazeera and the Syrian embassy said, becoming the first head of state to visit since the toppling of long-time president Bashar al-Assad.

Unlike other Arab countries, Qatar did not restore diplomatic ties with Syria under Assad since the Syrian uprising in 2011.

On the visit, the Emir is scheduled to meet with Al Jolani, who named himself president last night.

MNA