Iran, Pakistan stress strengthening military-security coop.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza discussed the latest developments related to bilateral cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in a meeting today, Tuesday.

In the meeting, the Iranian ambassador announced Iran's readiness to develop bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in military, defense, security and training fields.

Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, for his part, emphasized the importance of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and added, "Pakistan Army attaches great importance to the relations with the friendly and neighboring country of Iran and is determined to develop cooperation between them."

The Pakistani General also pointed to the important contribution of Tehran and Islamabad to regional peace and stability and expressed satisfaction with the recent developments in the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

General Sahir Shamshad appreciated the efforts of the Iranian ambassador in Pakistan which have resulted in enhancing the level of bilateral relations, especially the significant growth of relations between the armed forces of the two neighboring countries during his mission.

The two sides considered the security situation at the common borders of Iran and Pakistan to be satisfactory and emphasized the effect of activating the border markets in helping the development of the border areas and also strengthening the economic and trade relations between the two neighboring countries.

Today's meeting was part of the farewell meetings of Mohammad Ali Hosseini at the end of his mission in Pakistan.

Some officials of the Joint Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, as well as Colonel Mustafa Ghanbarpour, the military attaché of Iran in Pakistan, were also present in the meeting.

