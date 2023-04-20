  1. Politics
Apr 20, 2023, 2:30 PM

Netanyahu again expresses fear about Tehran-Riyadh agreement

Netanyahu again expresses fear about Tehran-Riyadh agreement

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – The Zionist Israeli regime's prime minister has once again begged for the normalization of relations with Riyadh, claiming that Saudi Arabia's agreement with Iran will come with dangers for the former.

In an interview with CNBC, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saudi Arabia about Iran after the China-brokered deal and urges greater US presence in the region.

“Those who partner with Iran partner with misery," he claimed, adding that “95% of the problems in the Middle East emanate from Iran.”

I think that Saudi Arabia, the leadership there, has no illusions about who are their adversaries, and who are their friends,” the Zionist regime's PM also asserted.

“We’d like very much to have peace with Saudi Arabia. Because I think it would be another huge quantum leap for peace. In many ways it would end the Arab-Israeli conflict,” the Israeli prime minister further told CNBC.

MNA

News Code 199738

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News