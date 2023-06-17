'Iran determined to further bolster ties with Pakistan'

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Pakistani Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan in the 12th session of Iran-Pakistan bilateral political consultations in Tehran.

During the meeting, a broad range of bilateral issues was discussed in different political, economic, military, and security areas.

Both sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues.

The Iranian official said that the enhanced mutual ties would benefit the two nations.

The bilateral ties will also bring about boosting stability and security in the region, he further noted.

For his part, the Pakistani side termed the Tehran-Islamabad relations as important.

He voiced his country’s readiness to develop ties with the Islamic Republic, expressing hope the two states would continue to witness the growing trend of relations.

In that round of talks, it was agreed to form working committees in order to boost relations in all political, economic and cultural fields, to review all the existing agreements in a short period of time accelerate their implementation process, and to find solutions for their implementation to present them to the authorities of the two countries.

TM/5812788