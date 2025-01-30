  1. Politics
FM Araghchi to travel to Qatar later on Thursday

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister will travel to Qatar later on Thursday to meet with the Qatari officials and Hamas movement officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is traveling to Qatar on Thursday.

Meeting with senior officials of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, reviewing the latest developments in Palestine, and congratulating the Palestinian people on their victory in the legendary 16-month resistance within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation are said to be on the agenda of the trip.

Also, the meeting with Qatari officials will focus on the current developments in the region and issues of bilateral relations.

