Iran to increase use of AI in military areas: IRGC chief

Speaking at the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Future Civilization in Tehran on Wednesday, Salami emphasized that the IRGC will benefit greatly from the artificial intelligence in military fields.

Sometimes, “we have to engage in battle with ships at sea. Perhaps, we will increase our use of this capability in the future,” he underlined.

"Ships at the great distances, thousands of miles away, turn off their GPS system so that no one can see their current position. These are mobile systems at sea that change the position rapidly," he said, adding that "detecting the position is important, and then once they are detected, it is important to know where on a ship you are targeting.

“The advanced AI technology allows us to find the desired ship using image matching,” he noted.

"The use of AI is important in all fields, including maritime and land traffic, rescue and relief, healthcare, education and learning, national security, cyber defense, and in all areas," the IRGC chief stressed.

The IRGC "comprehensive artificial intelligence map" was unveiled by general Salami at the international conference, which was the first in its kind held on the subject.

In addition to AI experts, the conference was also attended by General Naqdi, the Deputy Coordinator of the IRGC, and General Hassani Ahangar, the President of Imam Hussein University.

MNA