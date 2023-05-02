Pakistan stress solidifying parliamentary diplomacy with Iran

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani made the remarks in the farewell meeting of Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, on Tuesday at the parliament in Islamabad.

Sanjrani appreciated Hosseini's efforts to help synergize the parliaments of the two countries, especially the significant increase in meetings between parliamentary delegations of Iran and Pakistan in recent years.

The Parliament of Pakistan highly values ​​the long-standing and fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Expressing his satisfaction with the decision of the governments of Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic relations, the Pakistani official considered the development to the benefit of both countries, Pakistan, the region and the Islamic world.

Hosseini, for his part, appreciated the role of the Senate of Pakistan, especially Sanjrani, in helping to strengthen joint cooperation with Iran, including encouraging the expansion of parliamentary interactions between the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the project of opening the border market and the plan to increase Iran's electricity export to Pakistan.

