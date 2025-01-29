Iran’s Mazandaran exports 1.4 mln tons of goods in 10 months

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that $335 million worth of non-oil goods was exported from the customs offices of this province to 45 countries of the world from March 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025.

More than 125 items of goods were exported from the customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol to the target markets between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, he noted.

The provincial exports of non-oil goods to the target markets registered a 11 and 29 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Some 1.451 million tons of goods, valued at $335.807 million, were exported from this northern province to the 45 countries of the world, the observer added.

MA/6361997