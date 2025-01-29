  1. Economy
Jan 29, 2025, 11:59 PM

Iran’s Mazandaran exports 1.4 mln tons of goods in 10 months

Iran’s Mazandaran exports 1.4 mln tons of goods in 10 months

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – An official at customs offices of Mazandaran province says more than 1.451 million tons of non-oil goods were exported to 45 countries of the world in 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2024).

Observer of Customs Offices of Mazandaran province Amir Jamshidi stated that $335 million worth of non-oil goods was exported from the customs offices of this province to 45 countries of the world from March 21, 2024 to January 20, 2025.

More than 125 items of goods were exported from the customs offices of Noshahr, Amirabad, Sari, Fereydounkenar and Amol to the target markets between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, he noted.

The provincial exports of non-oil goods to the target markets registered a 11 and 29 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Some 1.451 million tons of goods, valued at $335.807 million, were exported from this northern province to the 45 countries of the world, the observer added.

MA/6361997

News ID 227593
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News