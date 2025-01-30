This week Friday prayer to be held at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

The Nudbah Supplication will be held at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Friday morning.

At 9:00 am, the venue of return of Imam Khomeini (RA) into the country will be showered with flowers and the ceremony of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution will be officially held at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) at 10:30 am.

March of motorcyclists from Mehrabad International Airport to Behesht-e-Zahra Cemetery is the other programs in this auspicious day.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard will lead this week’s Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum.

