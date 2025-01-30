  1. Iran
Jan 30, 2025, 11:42 AM

This week Friday prayer to be held at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

This week Friday prayer to be held at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – This year, 46th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic revolution has coincided with Friday prayers and Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard will lead this week’s Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum.

The Nudbah Supplication will be held at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Friday morning.

At 9:00 am, the venue of return of Imam Khomeini (RA) into the country will be showered with flowers and the ceremony of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution will be officially held at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) at 10:30 am.

March of motorcyclists from Mehrabad International Airport to Behesht-e-Zahra Cemetery is the other programs in this auspicious day.

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard will lead this week’s Friday prayers at Imam Khomeini Mausoleum.

MA/6362786

News ID 227626
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News