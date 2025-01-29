Iran to continue technical cooperation with IAEA

Abbas Araghchi made the comments in a phone call with the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday.

The two officials conferred on the latest status of technical cooperation and interactions between Iran and the Agency.

Reiterating Iran's determination to continue cooperation with the Agency within the framework of its international obligations, Araghchi emphasized the need to avoid politicking and propose unconstructive positions and to continue cooperation in a technical and a forward-looking atmosphere.

The Foreign Minister also considered the IAEA as obliged to act within the framework of its duties and responsibilities and called on its Director General not to give in to unjustified requests and pressures from some countries.

In the conversation, Grossi emphasized that the Agency's determination to engage and cooperate seriously with Iran will consult with all parties within the framework of its duties and authorities in order to create an appropriate atmosphere to resolve outstanding issues.

KI/6362485