Pakistan stresses Tehran-Islamabad role in Afghan peace talks

The Public Relations Department of the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday regarding the visit of Ms. Hina Rabbani with the visiting political delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran as headed by the Special envoy of the Iranian President for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi.

During the talks, Rabbani emphasized the key role of Tehran and Islamabad to help restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan and called for the interaction of world with the interim rulers of Afghanistan in line with ensuring well-being and welfare for people of this country.

Referring to the deep-rooted ties and fraternal friendship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan, she stressed that the role of neighbors, including Tehran and Islamabad, is considered very important for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, who has traveled to Pakistani capital of Islamabad for consulting with Pakistani authorities, wrote in his twitter account that Iran considers security and stability in Afghanistan as security of the regional countries.

The Unite States and some of its allies are the main source of instability and insecurity in the region, Kazemi Qomi stressed.

