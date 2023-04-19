Pakistan minister lauds Iran-S Arabia restoration of ties

The Pakistani minister made the remarks in a meeting with the outgoing ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, according to the Pakistani Samaa website.

The Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated services of the ambassador for strengthening the bilateral ties in multiple areas between Pakistan and Iran.

About the recent move of normalization of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Riaz Pirzada termed it welcoming and positive.

He said rapprochement will be a major step towards peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and will also bring the whole Muslim community on the same page.

He also lauded Iranian unwavering support for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine, whose human rights have been violated.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, appreciated the warm hospitality and support he had received during his tenure in Pakistan.

He said Iran opened two new crossing points in Balochistan and the volume of bilateral trade has exceeded two billion dollars.

