Iran has always opted for talks: FM

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his UK counterpart David Lammy on Wednesday.

In the conversation, Araghchi explained Iran’s positions on peaceful nuclear activities, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been ready to negotiate based on its principles in line with the country’s national interests. He emphasized that this is not a new approach and that negotiations have been held on this basis in the past.

The top Iranian diplomat once again announced Iran's support for establishing and extending the ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and emphasized the need to stop the crimes and aggressions by the Zionist regime.

Araghchi also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace and stability in the region and will spare no effort to achieve that.

He warned against any increase in tension in Yemen and considered the consequences of these actions a threat to the stability and security of the region.

Regarding the latest status of bilateral relations, the two sides welcomed the recent positive developments and emphasized the importance of continuing diplomatic consultations. Some consular issues were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

KI/6362483