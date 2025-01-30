Trump says collision 'should have been prevented'

“It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!” Trump wrote in his post.

A passenger jet with 64 people aboard collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter above Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, and a major search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in the nearby Potomac River.

Authorities said American Airlines flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at the airport before it "collided in midair" with the Army helicopter around 9 p.m. The American Airlines flight was a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet.

Authorities late Wednesday rushed boats into the water to search for survivors. President Donald Trump was briefed on what he called a "terrible accident" and was monitoring the response. Authorities had no initial estimates of injuries or deaths.

American authorities have said that 18 bodies were pulled out and chances for any survivors were slim.

MNA