Iran FM stresses close Iran-Pakistan coop on Afghanistan

On the sidelines of the 4th meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries in Samarkand, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today (Thursday) 13 April met with Hina Rabbani Khar, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and discussed important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Considering the position of relations between the two countries in the framework of the neighborhood policy as one of the priorities of the foreign policy approach of the government of President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized the need to follow up on and implement the previous agreements of the two countries.

Stating that the friendly relations between the two countries in the bilateral arena are in a growing trend, Amir-Abdollahian added, "I hope we will see the growth and prosperity of the relations even more."

The Iranian top diplomat called the close and mutual cooperation between Iran and Pakistan regarding Afghanistan as a platform for the promotion of trilateral cooperation and emphasized that both Iran and Pakistan are directly affected by the events in Afghanistan, and this point will make the strengthening of the commonalities and cooperation more necessary.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed his satisfaction over the nearly opening of the Poulan to Gwadar power transmission line and also Pishin-Mand border market, and called the implementation of these projects an expression of the capacities of both sides for further cooperation.

Hina Rabbani Khar, for her part, explained her country's perspective on regional cooperation through neighbors and called it a factor for progress, development and prosperity in the countries of the region.

Referring to the need for Iran and Pakistan to use complementary economic capacities to cooperate, she emphasized the will of her country in this field.

Other important topics raised in this meeting were border cooperation in various security and commercial fields, expanding trade and economic cooperation, holding security committees, consular committees and following up on the agreements of the Joint Economic Commission and mutual meetings of the high officials of the two countries.

