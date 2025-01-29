Iran, Tajikistan to expand tourism, cultural ties: minister

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he stated, “Fortunately, the air travel problem between Tehran and Dushanbe has been solved in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.”

On January 28, Tehran and Dushanbe reached a bilateral agreement to waive visa requirements for air travel between the two capital cities.

The new policy, approved by Iran’s Cabinet, will take effect on February 3, 2025.

It allows citizens of Iran and Tajikistan holding ordinary passports to travel between Tehran and Dushanbe without a visa. Travelers can stay for up to 30 days within a 90-day period.

The initiative aims to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries and help promote people-to-people exchanges.

Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan inked as many as 13 cooperation documents in Dushanbe on Wednesday in various fields to broaden bilateral relations.

The documents were signed as part of an Iran-Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe where Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Reza Salehi Amiri headed an Iranian trade delegation.

The number of Tajik people visiting Iran hits 8,000 annually and an annual 8,500 Iranian people also visit Tajikistan, Salehi Amiri noted.

He added that the two countries have agreed to increase bilateral visits to 100,000 per annum.

