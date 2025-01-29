HTS-led regime led by Jolani to collapse: Kurdish envoy

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, he said that conflict between the Turkish army and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) forces continues every day at the Tishrin Dam and on the Qara Kozak Bridge, with Turkey targeting civilians and SDF forces with drones.

Turkey is trying to reduce the map of Kurdish-populated areas in Syria and the areas under their control so that the Kurds do not have a strong position in negotiations with Jolani regime and their bargaining power is reduced, Husseini emphasized.

The revenge operations against Arabs and various religious movements and parties in and around Damascus have become a stain and the regime of Jolani, which has a radical background and seems unable to adapt and accept the political and civil demands of civilians in those areas.

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are not going to lay down their weapons, as they are a defensive force in their geography, not an offensive force, he added.

