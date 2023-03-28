Door to nuclear negotiations not to remain open forever: FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Aljazeera on Monday night. The top Iranian diplomat also touched upon a number of other regional and Iran-related issues during the interview.

Referring to the recent agreement reached between Tehran and Riyadh to resume their relations, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the Saudi King has invited the Iranian President to visit Riyadh, adding that Tehran will send the king of Saudi Arabia a similar invitation as well.

Turning to the issue of Tehran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Amir-Abdollahian stressed that Iran is adherent to cooperation with IAEA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat hailed Qatar's positive role in the cases of JCPOA talks and the prisoner swap.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump illegally pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled that he is ready to resurrect the agreement.

Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US, and France have been in talks with Iran since April 2021 to reinstate the deal.

The talks to salvage the JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital of Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

The negotiations have been at a standstill since August due to Washington’s insistence on its hard-nosed position of not removing all the sanctions that were slapped on the Islamic Republic by the previous US administration. Iran maintains it is necessary for the other side to offer some guarantees that it will remain committed to any agreement that is reached.

